Louisville, Ky (WDRB) Statistics show that 60 percent of American children are exposed to violence, crime or abuse in their homes, schools or communities.
JCPS is teaming up with LMPD and other agencies. This week, the city is showing how young people can help make their community safer.
At the California Community Center, the group, "The Young Prodigies" is spreading "California Love." Through music and dance, they kicked off National Youth Violence Prevention week.
Mayor Greg Fischer says, "I'm proud of way we come together and work on peace building, we can say we're not satisfied for where we are at, but when we look at the results, we are seeing a good trend."
The Mayor says more than 200 gunshot victims have been helped through the city's violence interruption program.
Fischers says more than 500 young people have also enrolled in a program that helps break the cycle of crime and violence.
JCPS schools are also participating in activities this week. At Cochrane Elementary School, 4th Grader Christian Martinez helped plan a week of kindness.
He says, "If you get caught doing something kind, you have your name put in a box."
At the end of the week, there will be prizes. But the real win for students is to help stop violence and bullying seen in schools.
Martinez says, "One of the activities was sit next to someone new at lunch or in class, we are tying to let everyone talk to new people and make new friends."
JCPS is teaching lessons centered around conflict resolution and holding awareness walks to encourage students to resolve issues without violence.
Martinez says, "It's not really anything special. We're always spreading kindness around the school and I think everyone feels welcome here."
Fischer says, "Later this week, we'll be launching our trauma resilient cities initiative. We received a five million dollar grant, five year federal grant to build a trauma informed system of care and services to children and families exposed to violence. That is a really big deal."
This is the second year that Louisville has taken part in the national effort.
