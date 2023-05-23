LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is searching the owner of a goat found near Middletown.
The goat was found on Treslyn Way near Shelbyville Road in east Jefferson County. The goat is small with white and black fur and glacier blue eyes. The goat is wearing a pink dog collar with dog bones.
Louisville Metro Animal Services asks anyone with any information to stop by 3528 Newburg Road between noon to 6 p.m. or email animals@louisvilleky.gov.
The goat is not available for adoption.
