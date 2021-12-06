LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of animal shelters across the nation want to empty their kennels this week, and that includes the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services.
Both are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter Event.
From now until through Saturday, Dec. 11, you can adopt most dogs at the Kentucky Humane Society for just $25, not including licensing fees.
Adoption fees are waived for most cats.
At LMAS, the adoption fee for all cats and dogs is $25 or less. That discount runs from Dec. 9-11.
