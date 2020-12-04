LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This could be Fido's moment in the spotlight.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is hosting "Paws in the Parks" -- a virtual photo contest designed to feature canines in their holiday best at Louisville parks.
"The 'ultra-mutt' winner will display a mixture of cuteness and happiness, while also sporting a leash in a local park!" a news release proclaims.
Photo submissions can be emailed to parks@louisvilleky.gov from Friday, Dec. 4 to Sunday, Dec. 13.
Ten finalists will be selected and announced on Dec. 15, and then the public will be given the opportunity to vote on the Louisville Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the pooch with the most "howl-iday" spirit. Voting will close on Dec. 21.
The dog with the most likes and loves will be declared the winner on Dec. 22.
