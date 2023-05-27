LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville anti-violence nonprofit is traveling to Nashville next week for its upcoming program expansion.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Christopher 2X Game Changers and UofL Health are meeting with doctors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and nonprofit Stronger Than My Father. The leaders will discuss final preparations for Future Healers Nashville, where kids impacted by gun violence can learn about health sciences.
The Louisville based nonprofit is donating $10,000 to help the program get started.
The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Program participants are able to walk through hospitals and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
"It needs to be something positive, because most kids who experience some type of trauma, like gun violence or any trauma in their lives, they need a positive outlook," said Tiana Miller, a volunteer for Christopher 2X Game Changers. "Future Healers gives them something to look forward to, something more than just violence, something fun, learning, enjoyment and I like to see that in kids. They don't have to worry about the trauma that followed them in. It doesn't follow them in that room."
