LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12th annual Louisville Arcade Expo is making its return next week at the Triple Crown Pavilion off Hurstbourne Parkway in east Louisville.
From March 10-12, the expo will feature hundreds of classic arcade, pinball, console and computer gaming fun from the golden era of video gaming.
All of the consoles will be set on free play, so no quarters are needed. There will also be plenty of panels, vendors and tournaments.
Tickets are available online or at the door. Prices are listed below:
Adults (18+):
- $30 Friday
- $35 Saturday
- $20 Sunday
- $65 for three-day pass
Youth (11-17):
- $20 Friday and Saturday
- $15 Sunday
Kids (under 10):
- Free with paying adult
