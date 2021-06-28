LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville and the Cabela's in Louisville are offering $750 to new hires.
The retail store in Clarksville wants 38 new team members, while the Bass Pro Shop is trying to hire 41 workers.
The retailers that specialize in outdoor recreation are offering the incentive for candidates hired by July 1.
According to a news release, new hires receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days.
