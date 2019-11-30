LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - With Thanksgiving and Black Friday over, Small Business Saturday placed the focus squarely on local shops, even with a lot of rain.
Amy Zinner, owner of Potted Plantscapes, says she has waited 364 days for Small Business Saturday, calling it a chance to grow her labor of love and display her passion for plants.
"This is a great location for bad weather because you can park your car and visit 30 different places all in one stop," said Zinner at her booth at the newly-opened Logan Street Market.
While the rain was pouring outside, inside dozens of local vendors welcomed shoppers in from the elements.
"Even in the rain, we braved it and we said, 'Yes, we want a good deal and we want to shop small,'" said shopper Elise Oblander.
Typically, more than 60 cents of every dollar stays in the local economy at a small business.
This year, there are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is making some merchants nervous.
"I do feel like people are feeling more pressure because Thanksgiving came so late this year," Zinner said. "Those same people will come back out when the weather is nice, so it is not going to be an immediate gratification for the business owners -- there is going to be a buildup."
Work the Metal in Butchertown also had its share of those looking for deals while keeping it local. The 12,000 square-foot store saw a large crowd for much of the day, even in the rain.
"It means so much to us that people take the time to come out when it is not the prettiest day to come support us," said co-owner Jack Mathis.
Mathis said he expected Saturday to be one of his busiest days of the year. In a world of online purchases that are just a click away, he says he appreciates those who appreciate what he's worked so hard for.
"People still want that interaction with the stores and with the person they are giving a gift for," said Mathis. "It's important to us this day and we try to make it fun and festive for everyone so that they have a good time when they are here and have a great experience."
Last year, more than 104 million people came out to support Small Business Saturday across the country.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.