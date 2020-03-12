LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area restaurants and businesses are fighting to keep customers coming in the doors as concerns about the COVID-19 prompt a new emphasis on social distancing.
On Thursday afternoon, Katye Heim, a server at the Village Anchor restaurant in east Louisville, was fielding customer orders during the busy lunch rush. She said she was trying to use the hectic activity to distract her from the one thing that seems to have everyone concerned: the growing spread of the coronavirus.
"I've been a little nervous," she admitted, adding that she is trying not to "stress myself out because that will make it even worse."
The Village Anchor is part of the Belle Noble Group, a trio of Louisville restaurants that also includes Le Moo and Grassa Gramma. Together, the restaurants employ 300 workers who serve thousands every week.
"People are concerned about anyplace they go that's public, and that impacts business at some level," Belle Noble owner Kevin Grangier said. "We've done everything we can to encourage the customer to continue to join us and ensure that the environment is a healthy one."
The restaurant group has implemented several changes Grangier said will fight the spread of COVID-19. The staff wipes down the menu after every use. They also sanitize door handles hourly. The kitchen staff wear gloves and silverware is wrapped in plastic as soon as it comes out of the dishwasher.
Heim isn't even allowed to wear her uniform into work.
"We have to bring our professional clothes in and change into our clothes here instead of coming in already dressed," Heim said.
As the words "social distancing" became the norm this week, businesses that survive on disposable dollars went into prevention and damage control mode. Two locations affected are the Baxter Avenue and Village 8 movie theaters, where sanitation wipes have been added to common areas. Additionally, the theaters have changed the way the concession stands have been staffed.
"We decided to do a person only handling money and then a person getting out your food," said Matthew Kohorst, senior manager of Apex Theaters of Louisville, the company that owns Baxter Avenue and Village 8.
At Malibu Jack's Louisville, management said staff is wiping down surfaces hourly, and three times a week there is a sanitizing mist released after closing that coats all surfaces.
"Let's just be honest: Children are not the cleanest people out there," General Manager Shammah Daugherty said. "So we have to be the ones diligent following behind them and an antibacterial cloth wiping things down following behind them and staying safe to the public."
It's not just the public risk and potential for an economic hit. COVID-19 is complicated for these hourly employees.
"If we're stuck at home or quarantined, (we) don't get paid time off," Heim said. "If we don't work, we don't make money."
Congress is working on a measure requiring companies to provide paid sick leave in response to the coronavirus but such legislation has not yet passed.
In preparation for an economic hit the Louisville Metro Council will take up a measure Monday aimed at reallocating more than 2.5 million dollars in surplus tax money set aside for increased pension contributions to the city department of resilience. City leaders said this money would be emergency food and housing funding for those impacted by furloughs or other employment challenges stemming from the virus.
