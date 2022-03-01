EDITOR'S NOTE: The interviews, song recording and lyrics included with this story were provided by UofL Health.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday, March 1, is World Music Therapy Day, and one local woman said writing a song helped her recover from cancer.
Kimberly Landrum said she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019. She was treated at UofL Health and is now doing great with no evidence of the disease in her body.
After completing her treatments, she was struggling with survivor's guilt and called the Resource Center at the Brown Cancer Center.
So she was told to give music therapy a try.
Landrum and her music therapist, Chris Willett, decided to write a song sharing her life story.
"So I can take part credit," Landrum said. "I definitely feel like it's my words, but they tweaked it. They helped me tweak it and make it sound more professional."
The songwriting helped Landrum put emotions into words that she previously had difficulty expressing.
"It allowed me to express things that I didn't know how to express," she said. "When I tried to talk about how difficult it was, I always felt guilty because I'm 'a survivor.'
"If feel like it was very, very collaborative. It was definitely my story, so they asked me lots of questions. That's where we kind of came up with the chorus part of it."
She said she had been a professor, and it felt like they were writing a research paper, which enabled her to choose the right words.
"It's a very sad song, and I don't consider myself a very sad person," Landrum said. "So I think that when some people hear it, they're a little bit taken aback. But it was able to tell my story in a very personal, creative way. But if somebody didn't know me and they didn't hear the song, I'm not sure they would realize that I went through cancer in the song."
Landrum's next goal is to get the song to Kacey Musgraves in hopes that she'll record it.
Related Stories:
- Louisville barber releases rap album on Christmas Eve with message of perseverance, hope
- UofL holding 1st instrument drive for music therapy program
- Music therapy brings positive impact to psychiatric patients at UofL Health
- Louisville Orchestra's Teddy Abrams performs private concert at Norton Audubon Hospital
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.