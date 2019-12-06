LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville spreads the love during the holidays, the germs are going around too.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise, and the flu is ramping up.
Anyone can get RSV, but it hits kids under the age of 3 especially hard. They can’t cough up extra mucus like adults can, so the virus can turn into bronchiolitis.
Doctors were worried that cases would spike as families got together over the holidays. Norton Healthcare reported more than 200 RSV cases before Thanksgiving. This week, it’s reporting more than 300 total.
“These are tough times,” said Paul Schulz, MD, a system epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist with Norton Healthcare. “Thanksgiving then Christmas, when families and other coworkers and schools are having all these get-togethers, it spreads fast.”
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV. Schulz said the best advice is to wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, stay home and stay away from kids if you’re sick.
Some of the same advice applies to the flu, too. Kentucky is considered to have regional flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is widespread flu activity reported across the south, and that could be making its way to Kentucky next.
“True influenza is a serious illness that kills people every year,” Schulz said. “But influenza has the obvious advantage of something you can prevent through vaccination.”
Doctors said it’s not too late to get the vaccine and build an immunity.
“You’re not just doing it for your health,” Schulz said. “You’re doing it for the community’s health, particularly the vulnerable people in your community. The very young, the very old, the people with chronic conditions who you may not even know. But you can do something to protect them by getting immunized.”
