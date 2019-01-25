LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been a long 35 days for Bridget and Liddy Cleary, two sisters who live in Jeffersontown.
Both are clerks at the U.S. Census Bureau's National Processing Center in Jeffersonville.
Bridget was furloughed. Liddy was not.
Both of them, along with about 799,998 others, finally got good news Friday, as politicians in Washington, D.C., ended the longest government shutdown ever. On Friday night, they let out a gleeful cheer when their home phone got an automated recording from the Census: They can come back to work on Monday.
The two sisters say they welcome the funding fix, even if it is just temporary, because of the financial vice that was squeezing their household.
"You're used to having a steady paycheck, and just not knowing is horrible," Bridget Cleary said. "I want people to know that we are real live people. We have real families. I'm not sure where they got that the average federal worker is making $90,000 a year."
Chuck and Nancy Morrison, a husband and wife who are both FAA workers at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, know the feeling.
"One of the worst things was every day getting up and hearing the words no end in sight," Nancy Morrison said. "I mean, it's tough. You just lose morale. The morale just goes down. You're like, 'Man, we're hurting now.'"
The financial strain of missing paychecks made them dip into their savings. They say other workers couldn't even do that.
"We had some people that were furloughed that were having to work second jobs," Chuck Morrison added.
But underneath Friday's relief, there's still a cloud of concern. It's a nervous feeling that February could bring another, more intense shutdown if a bigger compromise in Washington isn't reached by then.
"We always would say in our shop ... 'put them in a room and don't let them leave,'" Nancy Morrison said. "You can bring in food, give them a bathroom break, but make them come to a deal."
The Clearys are worried too. But as for this shutdown, as bad as they say it was, there was a trace of silver lining.
"I learned that where there's a will, there's a way," Liddy Cleary said.
"I learned I really don't have to buy my granddaughter everything in the world," Bridged Cleary added with a smile. "She loves me anyway."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.