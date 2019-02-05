Louisville-area federal workers remain pessimistic after State of the Union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some federal workers in the Louisville area watched President Donald Trump's State of the Union closely Tuesday night.
Two southern Indiana census workers, Liddy and Bridget Cleary, managed to survive the financial strain of the government shutdown that ended two Fridays ago, but they don't want another shutdown, and that's why they watched Trump's address.
They felt the speech was a political barometer on whether or not the president and Congress can work together to avoid another shutdown in mid-February.
The sisters felt the effects of the 35-day shutdown. Liddy still worked her job at the Census in Jeffersonville, but Bridget was furloughed and missed two paychecks. Both said even though Trump was optimistic in his speech Tuesday night, they can't rule out another shutdown.
"As a matter of fact, it very much looks like we are, because the only aspect of him talking about the shutdown and the possibility of the wall, you could just see the speaker's face saying, 'No! No! No wall! You're not getting it,'" Liddy Cleary said.
The Clearys don't believe Democrats will budge on funding a wall, which again, means another shutdown could happen. In the meantime, they're hoping Washington will somehow avoid that, and they're hoping their back-pay will be coming soon.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.