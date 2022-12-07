LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu patients are filling hospital rooms across Kentuckiana, and the numbers may be even higher than the data indicates.
Public health leaders say emergency rooms are inundated with flu cases, but since not everyone will be tested at their doctor's office, the number of flu cases in the community may be even higher.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department say new numbers will be released Wednesday night, but so far they've diagnosed and recorded more than 4,500 flu cases in Jefferson County including two deaths.
Dr. Jeffrey Howard, the department's interim director, says they're finding that this year's flu shot has been fairly effective at preventing and lessening the symptoms of the flu. Even so, he says flu patients have been filling hospitals year, so it's more important than ever for families to get their flu shots this holiday season.
"As the community drifted away from preventative measures from COVID 19, we've seen flu come back with a surge, Howard said. "And I'll say flu is here, it's real, and it can cause significant illness for people at risk. So protect yourself, protect your family: get the flu vaccine."
Data from the health department shows flu cases nearly doubled the week of Thanksgiving.
The best advice from doctors is to practice good hygiene measures, mask when appropriate, and get vaccinated.
