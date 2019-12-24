LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger stores in the Louisville area experienced widespread problems on Christmas Eve with their credit card readers.
Both the Middletown and La Grange Road Kroger stores confirmed to WDRB that their credit card readers were down. Shoppers were only able to pay by cash or check. The person who answered the phone told us that the computer problems may extend as far north as Wisconsin.
On social media, WDRB viewers reported problems at many stores in the area. Credit card readers have reportedly come back online at some area stores, but others had to deal with long delays and continued issues.
Most Kroger stores close early on the holiday, too. WDRB has reached out to Kroger to find out what happened, but our call has not been returned yet.
This story will be updated.
