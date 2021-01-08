LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some mothers in the Louisville area are out nearly $30,000 after their child's cheerleading team shutdown with little warning.
Faith Darland is one of approximately 20 parents who says she lost money from South Athletics Stringrays, a cheerleading team that was suppose to attend several competitions this season.
Darland and other parents said they only had one virtual competition, and some children never received their competition uniforms.
"It's gotten so bad that the students weren't able to participate in the different competitions that they were promised," said Ramon McGee, an attorney for the parents.
Parents said they noticed something was off when the company moved from one gym to a cheaper building, and then another day, everything was gone.
"The facilities that they were in absolutely substandard," McGee said. "Things like they didn't have running facilities where they could use restrooms. They didn't have adequate heating and ventilation. It was just terrible."
McGee said he's working to help the parents get their $30,000 back. The plan is to try and settle amicably.
If that doesn't happen, then the next step will be to take legal action, McGee said.
Cheerleading coach Brittany Goff released a statement Friday through Stingrays parent, Carrissa Striegel:
“The cheer season came to an abrupt end due to lack of payment and commitment from various parents at the gym. She put her heart and soul into coaching these kids, some for over 4-5 years. She was and still is devastated by this. However, she has a very good support system and many parents from the gym who still love and care for her deeply. And wish her nothing but the best.”
