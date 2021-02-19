LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- These newborns aren't just adorable.
They're sending an important message by sporting these red hats to raise awareness about heart disease during American Heart Month.
These babies were all born this week at either Baptist Health Louisville, La Grange or Floyd hospitals. All newborns in the month of February are given the tiny red hats.
Volunteers spend their time knitting and crocheting hundreds of these hats for the annual tradition.
