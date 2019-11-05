LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study warns parents against letting their children spend significant amounts of time in front of digital screens, such as mobile devices and tablets, and even says some children shouldn't be using the devices at all.
But Bridget Bobzien, a Louisville mom with two kids under age of 3 and a third child on the way, said that's easier said than done.
Little Ash is one of those children. He loves to use mobile apps, and Bobzien said she doesn't mind the so-called "screen time."
"I think screen time is a tool, and you just want to use it responsibly," she said. "As a parent, screen time is really important to be able to get things done sometimes."
But a brain scan study released this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association of Pediatrics found that children between ages 3 and 5 who engage in significant amounts of screen time have less white matter in their brains.
Experts say white matter is crucial for the development of cognition: the ability to speak and understand language.
As a result, the study recommends no more than one hour of screen time per day for children ages 3 to 5, and only one hour of supervised screen time per day for children between the ages of 18 months and 3 years.
Children under 18 months should not be using screens at all, according to the study.
On Tuesday, a WDRB-TV news crew performed an experiment with children and devices at Mama's Hip on Bardstown Road.
Families come to the center for the real interactions doctors say children need. Children are placed into play groups and engage in social activities.
But when our news crew gave out an iPhone and an iPad, the children quickly dropped what they were doing and put their new toys to the test.
Kelly Shiflet, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, understands the warning, but said parents sometimes have little choice but to occupy children with digital devices.
"Sometimes you just got to be somewhere or do a thing," she said. "And you got to take a shower. I mean, mommy wants alone time. I don't want to put you in the shower with me. So here, here's Daniel Tiger."
Medical professionals say there's room for that, too.
"Taken in context, everyone is exposed to it," said Dr. Mark Brockman Jr., a pediatrician at Norton Children's Medical Associates - Iroquois. "So if you are sitting right next to each other in church and your child has a game on it, that's probably okay. It's an extended period of time that's become a problem."
