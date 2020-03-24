LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the spread of the coronavirus continues, many Louisville-area stores are scheduling special shopping hours the elderly.
The following stores have announced special shopping hours:
COSTCO will open its stores exclusively to anyone who is 60 or older, or disabled, for an hour every Tuesday and Thursday. Those shoppers can go from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. both days.
DOLLAR GENERAL stores are dedicating the first hour of each day for elderly shoppers. Check with individual stores for business hours.
KROGER stores are dedicating the first hour of shopping, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., to senior shoppers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This applies to anyone 60 or older as well as other high-risk customers as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
RAINBOW BLOSSOM stores will allow the elderly and those at greatest risk from catching COVID-19 to shop during the first hour of business at its five locations. Check with the individual location for business hours.
TARGET will reserve the first hour of Wednesday mornings for vulnerable guests, including elderly customers and those with underlying health concerns.
WALMART is introducing special shopping hours for people aged 60 and older. Walmart said it will open its stores to seniors only, one hour before the stores open every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28.
