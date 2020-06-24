LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scott C. Cox, an attorney who guided the KFC Yum! Center through a pivotal refinancing, has left the Louisville Arena Authority.
Cox, who was appointed in 2016 by former Gov. Matt Bevin, had continued to serve as the board chairman even after his term expired in January.
Gov. Andy Beshear replaced Cox with Andrew Owen and named board member Leslie Geoghegan as chairwoman.
Cox presided over the 2017 refinancing of the Yum! Center’s construction debt, one of Bevin’s priorities. That move resulted in a more manageable series of debt payments.
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to put new stress on the arena board’s ability to cover debt, however.
Arena officials said last month they are confident in their ability to make the payments this year, although it’s not known how future years will fare.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.