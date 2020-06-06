LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville artist painted a mural in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood overnight in an effort to capture the turmoil and solidarity of recent days.
Wilfred Sieg III began painting the mural on East Broadway, near Shelby Street, at 3 a.m.
The painting includes the American Flag, the scales of justice with guns and an African American. It also shows the Statue of Liberty, head in hand with symbols of peace, love and equality.
It also shows a clinched fist symbolizing solidarity and support.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.