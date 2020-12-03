LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is usually the gift that keeps on giving for Louisville's arts organizations. Ticket sales for holiday productions are a big part of their budgets.
Now, they are trying to make sure the coronavirus doesn't steal the season by merging old traditions with modern technologies.
The Nutcraker, performed on stage by the Louisville Ballet for more than 50 years, is also important to the ballet's bottom line. The Nutcracker accounts for more than half of the company's annual ticket sales.
“It's important for so many reasons. It's a cultural touchstone in our community,” said Natalie Harris, marketing director for the Louisville Ballet. “We typically bring in around $1 million in ticket revenue annually, and Nutcracker is about 60% of that."
But this year, because of COVID-19, The Nutcracker is going to be a pay-per-view event. The ballet is selling tickets to watch an expanded version of WDRB's 2019 TV production.
“So that is definitely one way where we're bringing in some revenue but fundamentally keeping the tradition alive,” Harris said.
It is a similar Christmas story at Actors Theatre. It cannot do the stage version of A Christmas Carol, so it has produced a new radio play. Patrons can purchase a link to its professionally produced audio version of the story.
“They rehearsed and recorded remotely from home, and then the play is all beautifully edited together by our sound department,” Literary Director Amy Wegener said.
The theatre said it will raise just a fraction of the revenue, but the radio play keeps the Christmas spirit alive.
“A Christmas Carol is such a meaningful tradition for so many in our community that spans generations, so we decided to create a brand new adaptation,” Wegener said.
Actors Theatre is also offering a Christmas Carol at Home box filled with seasonal treats and games to accompany the radio play.
“I think we just wanted to be able to provide something that was tangible for people to hold, especially our families that had have A Christmas Carol as a part of their lives for generations,” said Erica Denise, director of learning and creative engagement at Actors Theatre.
While ticket sales for virtual productions do not come close to stage shows, they do cost less to produce and actually expose the arts to a wider audience.
“Our projects this season have reached audiences in something like 39 states and also outside the United States,” Wegener said.
The Louisville Ballet has actually constructed a video production facility inside the company’s studio, refusing to let the coronavirus kill its creativity.
“I keep saying we're building the ship as we sail it,” Harris said.
Through digital productions and budget adjustments, arts organizations continue to remain afloat despite the pandemic. But Harris said they need support from the community now more than ever.
“I hope that we can all be in the museums and the theaters next year,” she said. “But to get us there, our community, we are here for you, and we really hope that you're here for us.”
To purchase tickets for The Nutcracker click here. For tickets to A Christmas Carol and for more information about the Christmas at Home boxes click here. To contribute to the Fund for the Arts, click here.
