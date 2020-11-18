LOUISILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assisted living center in Louisville is trying to make the holidays a little brighter for its residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Springhurst Health and Rehab wants to deck the halls with Christmas cheer and is asking the public to help. The facility is trying to collect 10,000 Christmas cards to place on the walls for its skilled nursing residents to enjoy.
Community Liaison Brianna Jarboe said trying to maintain traditions is especially important because of COVID-19.
“Visitation is different, and the holidays are difficult when you can't see your families in person,” Jarboe said. “We are their families right now. We're taking great care of them, and we want to make sure that they feel the love.”
Life Enrichment Director Clinton Spaulding said one thing that is missing right now is the “power of touch.”
“That is what we really hope to achieve by asking for 10,000 Christmas cards,” he said. “This will be something tangible that our residents can see and feel, and hopefully, the magic of Christmas will spread throughout the halls.”
Christmas cards can be mailed to:
- Springhurst Health and Rehab
- 3001 N. Hurtsbourne Parkway
- Louisville, Ky. 40241
The Springhurst staff said creativity is encouraged.
