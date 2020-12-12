LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Famer Lewis "Sonny" Bass died Friday at Baptist Hospital East at the age of 99.
Bass' name is featured on the Cardinals' tennis complex. Bass played football for three seasons at U of L starting in 1940. He was a offensive blocking back and a strongside defensive linebacker. Bass also played on the Cardinals' basketball team for two seasons.
Bass was inducted into the U of L Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994. In 1995, he was awarded the University of Louisville's Hickman-Camp Award, which is given each year to a person or persons who have provided special service in support of Cardinal Athletics.
"It’s hard to measure the impact that Sonny and the Bass family have had on our campus and athletics program over many decades, other than in our hearts," athletic director Vince Tyra said. "It’s easy to measure the impact on our hearts with the sadness that we feel today. Our gratitude and sympathy go out to the Bass family. Card Nation lost a Hall of Fame supporter today."
Bass was an active supporter of the Louisville Athletics and served as a member on the U of L Board of Overseers. Bass and his wife, Gladys, contributed $500,000 for construction of the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center and funded a bronze statue of the Cardinal Bird perched at the entrance to Cardinal Arena at the U of L Student Activities Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.