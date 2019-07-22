LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney who is accused of hitting another attorney in the head with an aerosol can last week pleaded not guilty to an assault charge Monday morning.
Attorney Lindsey Scott is accused of hitting JR Moore in the head with a Lysol can causing a gash in Moore's head.
Judge Annette Karem issued a no-contact order as a stipulation for Scott to be out of jail. Concerns were raised by Scott's attorney about the possibility of the two men coming into close contact because they both work in the Hall of Justice.
"I'll allow him to be in the Hall of Justice, but I think a 50-foot parameter is appropriate," Karem said. "That will allow him to be in the courthouse for his clients if necessary."
Aubrey Williams, who is representing Scott, argued that Moore could, in theory, violate the no-contact on purpose.
"If he becomes aware of this order, the alleged victim could plan on putting himself in proximity of my client. What is he going to do about that?" Williams said. "The alleged victim has gone as far as drive past and take his car into my client's driveway. Not since this happened, but there is a history."
Moore, for his part, was scheduled to have a media availability after the arraignment but was not present and did not respond to text or phone messages.
In a Facebook post, Moore said he was "totally blindsided while peacefully eating my breakfast. First thing I felt was a thud. Just a scalp wound. My friends need not be concerned. all concerns should be for my perpetrator. Something is apparently very wrong in his life. He is a good man."
Following the arraignment, Williams berated a reporter for asking if his client hit Moore with the can.
"You cannot force me to give you an answer you want. You have heard what I have to say. End of conversation. Thank you very much. Lets go," he said before abruptly leaving the courthouse.
Scott is due back in court in mid-August.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.