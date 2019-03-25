LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance cameras captured Fern Creek High School's attendance clerk leaving her desk and her car leaving the parking lot.
Tammy Collins is being watched and retaliated against, her attorney said, since filing suit against JCPS claiming weapons being brought to school aren't being reported.
"There are so many guns that are brought into that school that we don't know about," said Collins' attorney, Teddy Gordon.
Gordon added that Collins has experienced a hostile working environment since she enlisted his help to bring the issue to light. He said he filed a restraining order to make it end.
"How bad is that that these people have to hire me to go to court to say, 'We want a safe working environment?'" Gordon asked.
That's only half the reason Gordon went to court Monday. He tried to file another restraining order to protect Terri Dawson's Seneca High School student.
"She was intimidated, harassed, attacked by the friends of a girl she had a fight with," Gordon said.
When she was sent back to the school, Gordon said she was beat up again. He asked for a restraining order to protect the student and for her to be transferred to another school.
In the end, the judge didn't grant any of Gordon's request.
"I'm not going to get in the business of interjecting the court into that kind micromanaging behavior," Jefferson County Judge McKay Chauvin said.
Tyson Gorman, who represents JCPS, was happy with the move.
"The district does everything it can to protect its student and staff," he said.
