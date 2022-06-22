LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media tips helped Louisville authorities nab an illegal dumper.
Solid Waste Enforcement cameras caught someone dumping tires on Parthenia Avenue earlier this month. That's in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
Thanks to tips from the community, the agency found the truck and impounded it.
The dumper now owes $1,000 in fines and fees. Many items that are illegally dumped can easily be dropped off for free at the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue.
