LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2019, there have been 93 homicides and 287 shootings in Metro Louisville.
Trying to tackle the problem is taking the effort of every branch of law enforcement around. Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky's FBI office, the U,S, Attorney and the Commonwealth's Attorney are working together.
"We have a problem," Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said.
As the year wraps up, authorities want the community to know about the efforts being made to put a dent in the violence.
One-hundred-eighteen people have been charged federally this year for guns, all of whom have been found guilty of crimes before like burglary, kidnapping or wanton endangerment.
It's part of Project Guardian, an initiative rolled out by US Attorney General William Barr to use existing laws, to go after violence with aggressive enforcement.
Charging federally is more of a hard-line approach.
"We're not going to arrest our way out of it, but our role is to punish. Our role is to deter," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said. "The federal system can bring some significant sentences than state court. The federal system does not have parole on the back end."
In the year ahead, a violent crime conference is planned. There will also be a focus on going after gangs and running the drug cartel's products out of town.
Hope remains alive that things can change after 93 homicides and 287 shootings in a year that's not over yet.
