LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.
Calvin Daniels, 58, was last seen in the 800 block of South 32nd Street, which is not far from West Broadway. Daniels is described as a bald man with brown eyes, that stands at 5 foot, 10 inches.
He was last seen wearing a Carhartt toboggan and a blue denim jacket that has a fur collar.
If you see Daniels, or have any other information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.
