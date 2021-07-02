LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some transportation projects in Louisville will receive funding after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act, H.R. 3684.
Four projects in Louisville will receive $19 million in funding from a surface transportation reauthorization and water infrastructure bill that totals to $715 billion for America's highways, roads, bridges, transit, rail and water infrastructure.
U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth, the only Kentucky Democrat in Congress, requested the transportation projects in Louisville to be included in the funding.
"This legislation will create good-paying jobs, help rebuild our nation's transportation infrastructure, and bring much-needed funding home for priority projects here in Louisville," Yarmuth said in a news release.
According to a news release, the projects will address four areas around Louisville:
- Traffic calming measures for Shelby Park and Smoketown neighborhoods, which will convert one-way streets back to their original two-way directions and include pedestrian features and bump-outs for transit buses for $2.4 million.
- Reimaging 9th Street, which creates an "attractive, vibrant and safe" connection between West Louisville and downtown for $5 million.
- Interstate 65 southbound ramp to Brook Street, which will realign the ramp at Jefferson Street and brook Street, one of the highest crash intersections, to facilitate the future conversion of Jefferson Street to two-way traffic, for $9.6 million.
- Smart signal corridors, which will expand smart technology communication with more than 1,000 signals throughout Louisville for $2.9 million.
