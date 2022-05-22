LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Ballet dancers will be putting on their shoes hopefully in a new post-COVID reality.
The 71st season, titled Season of Transcendence, will start in October on schedule. This will be the first post-pandemic season for the company.
Last season, dancers followed strict COVID-19 precautions and audience members were held to the standards set by the varying theaters the ballet performs in.
“I think it's just important for everybody to understand that we hope that we can return and feel as normal as possible, but we just have to do what's best and safest for the community,” Natalie Harris, Louisville Ballet Marketing director said.
Fall productions start off with Artistic Director Robert Curran’s “Coppélia,” which is a classical ballet set in Louisville’s historic Germantown neighborhood. You can also see “Celebrating Alun” on stage in the fall. It honors the artistry and legacy of former Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Alun Jones; and the annual holiday must-see, “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.”
“#ChorShow” hits the bright lights in the spring. This show features guest choreographer Marc Brew, who is known for pairing dancers with various disabilities into classical ballet.
Harris said the Louisville Ballet is always working on expanding its inclusivity and this is a good step for the community.
"We have a way to go, like every other ballet company,” said Harris. “You know, the roots of ballet are challenging when you want to be progressive, but really embracing the art of it and pushing those boundaries of who can do what, as long as they're trained and great at their craft and their art. We're really excited to embrace that.”
The studio is still looking into options for other dancers with disabilities that aren't in the company to get in on the Spring performance.
Other spring performances include “Spotlight Series: Women in Focus” and “La Sylphide,” one of the oldest surviving classical ballets.
For ticket information regarding the 2022-2023 Season of Transcendence, click here. Fall 2022 single tickets will be available starting August 23, 2022.
