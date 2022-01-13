Person on smart phone generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for some legal advice? The Louisville Bar Association wants to help.

It's offering "Call-a-Lawyer" on the third Tuesday of each month, with the first one being held next Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Callers — who can remain anonymous — can speak to a lawyer who can answer general legal questions.

Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., you can call (502)-583-1801 and talk with someone who can help. 

Calls are confidential and free.

Below is a list of dates the line will be open this year:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 18
  • Tuesday, Feb. 15
  • Tuesday, March 15
  • Tuesday, April 19
  • Tuesday, May 17
  • Tuesday, June 21
  • Tuesday, July 19
  • Tuesday, Aug. 16
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20

The call center is run through the LBA's Public Service Committee. 

Organizers said because calls are "of general nature," no client-attorney privilege is established.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags