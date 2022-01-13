LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for some legal advice? The Louisville Bar Association wants to help.
It's offering "Call-a-Lawyer" on the third Tuesday of each month, with the first one being held next Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Callers — who can remain anonymous — can speak to a lawyer who can answer general legal questions.
Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., you can call (502)-583-1801 and talk with someone who can help.
Calls are confidential and free.
Below is a list of dates the line will be open this year:
- Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Tuesday, March 15
- Tuesday, April 19
- Tuesday, May 17
- Tuesday, June 21
- Tuesday, July 19
- Tuesday, Aug. 16
- Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Tuesday, Dec. 20
The call center is run through the LBA's Public Service Committee.
Organizers said because calls are "of general nature," no client-attorney privilege is established.
