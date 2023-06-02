LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraising event will be hosted this weekend to support Louisville police officer Nick Wilt who's still recovering after being shot in the Old National Bank mass shooting.

The event will take place at 21st In Germantown for the Officer in Distress Fund. There will be seven different music groups including rising country star Jordan Oaks.

He will perform his hit song "He Bleeds Blue." There will be food and drinks and all ages are welcome. 

Owner Bob Hudson said he's happy to pay it forward.

"It just means everything," he said. "It means why I'm here. I'm here for the community and every member of the community."

The event is on the outside of the 21st In Germantown. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday and runs until 10 p.m.

Tickets aren't needed to attend but organizers are asking for donations.

LMPD said nearly two weeks ago that Wilt's now able to respond "more consistently" to yes and no questions, which they said indicates "improved cognitive function."

To donate directly to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, click here.

