LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Louisville-based health care companies are set to merge early next year.
BrightSpring Health Services, formerly known as ResCare, and PharMerica Corp. will combine in a deal with undisclosed terms, according to a news release Tuesday. Both companies are owned by private equity investors.
BrightSpring provides health care services such as behavioral health, including autism services; home health, including personal care and hospice; and vocational training. PharMerica is an institutional pharmacy serving health care providers like nursing homes and hospitals.
“Together, we will have an unmatched platform and opportunity to drive improved patient outcomes and reduced costs through integrated care models – combining our community-based health services and pharmacy capabilities,” said BrightSpring CEO Jon Rousseau, who will lead the combined company, in the news release.
Toronto-based Onex Corp. will sell its interest in BrightSpring, according to the release.
The owners of PharMerica – majority investor KKR & Co. and minority partner Walgreens Boots Alliance – will own the combined company.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the deal means for the workforce at each company’s headquarters, which are five miles apart in the east Louisville suburbs.
A spokesman for Rousseau said Tuesday he would try to arrange an interview.
“BrightSpring and PharMerica will continue to support all operations from Louisville,” according to the news release.
As of 2016, BrightSpring (then ResCare) had 389 employees, and PharMerica had 285, at their respective headquarters, according to a state database.
PharMerica CEO Greg Weishar will be a “strategic advisor” to the combined company and a member of its board of directors.
