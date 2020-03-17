LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses are coming up with innovative and creative ways for customers to shop local but from a distance.
Carmichael's Bookstore is bringing books straight to customers' doors for free. It's a service the store has always offered in certain zip codes, but now, the bookstore is offering free delivery throughout Louisville.Customers can order online or call their local Carmichael's Bookstore location to use the free book delivery option.
Carmichael's Bookstore is canceling all in-store events for the rest of the month. In the meantime, stores will remain open unless they are otherwise directed to close.
All of this is in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bookstore employees said it's more important now than ever before to support local small businesses.
"We just want to make sure people realize there are options," said Jonathan Hawpe, a store employee. "There are ways to shop at local businesses, whether it's the local record store down the street from us doing the same kind of thing or bookstores. We can get books to you. You can pick them up on the curbside — not come into the store — or we will deliver them to your door."
Anyone wishing to take advantage of the free service can call the Carmichael's Bookstore location on Bardstown Road 502-456-6950 or the Frankfort Avenue location at 502-896-6950. The Carmichael's Booksstore Kids location on Bardstown Road can be reached at 502-709-4900.
You can also order online through the website by CLICKING HERE.
