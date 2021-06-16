LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phocus, a popular caffeinated water created in Louisville, is expanding to more stores nationwide.
The company just announced Phocus will be sold at Publix stores across the southeast. More than 700 locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are picking up the popular drink.
Phocus is a caffeinated sparkling water with zero calories, sugar or sweeteners.
It is the company's second major distribution deal in recent months.
A University of Louisville medical student came up with the idea for Phocus in 2017.
