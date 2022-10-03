LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based SOS is sending supplies to Puerto Rico.
Volunteers spent Monday loading a semi with medical and cleaning supplies. More than $30,000 worth of items will be delivered, including household basics like laundry detergent.
"Our second shipment that we are planning will include more items as we ask for donations from people in the community. So we're planning to ship a second container to Puerto Rico," Giovani Nunes-Oliveira, with SOS, said.
Typically, SOS only sends medical supplies, but for bigger disaster responses the nonprofit also takes cleaning supplies.
To learn how to help SOS or get involved, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.