LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Supplies Over Seas is helping supply medical equipment to hospitals around the country.
In the past two weeks, the company said it has delivered more than 100,000 face masks and other protective gear.
SOS is a Louisville-based global health organization that partners with hospitals and other medical institutions to recover surplus medical supplies. The supplies are then redistributed to those in greatest need, often to medically impoverished regions of the world.
