LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four students will get a $1,000 scholarship to help them soar into an aviation career.
Applications are now open for the GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship.
Four students enrolled in an accredited collegiate aviation program in the U.S. during the 2023-2024 school year with be given $1,000.
Applicants must write a short essay about their interest in aviation, future career path, and how they plan to complete their aviation program.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at GlobalAir.com. To apply, click here.
