LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack continues doing positive things on and off the basketball court by opening his third "Coach Mack's Corner" reading space for kids.
"Coach Mack's Corner" was unveiled at Whitney Young Elementary on Monday. The space features several Mack-themed wall decals, a sitting area for students to read and fully-stocked bookshelves. With the help of a few U of L basketball players, Mack spoke to students about the importance of reading and read his favorite childhood book aloud.
"I think anytime you're around fifth graders or kids this age, it sort of takes you back to your own childhood," Mack said. "To be able to do this around Christmas time, and not only provide our presence but provide some books and share our love of reading, it's pretty cool."
Coach Mack's Corners have also been set up in King and Crums Lane Elementary schools.
