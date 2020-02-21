LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack paid a visit to Lincoln Elementary on Friday to open his fourth reading corner.
Students decked out in red wigs and Cardinals T-shirts greeted Mack and his wife, Christi Mack, with high-fives all around. Mack then read a book for the children and talked to them about the importance of reading.
"We want to be able to touch kids in the community and inspire them, you know, get them to understand why reading is important," Mack said.
Mack opened his first reading corner in Louisville at Crum’s Lane Elementary in May 2019 and has other locations in Cincinnati from his time as coach of Xavier. Other Louisville locations include Whitney Young Elementary and King Elementary.
