LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a year and a half in the making, Beer Bats have arrived at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Louisville Bats unveiled the baseball bat-shaped beer cup on Tuesday against the Nashville Sounds. It's available at concession stands on the concourse for $17.
Beer Bat tweet. pic.twitter.com/tw1xM2LM5P— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) August 10, 2021
Chris Robinson, director of communications for the Louisville Bats, said the team designed and ordered the beer bats prior to the 2020 season, which was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bats have a limited quantity of beer bats available for the next few games, but additional orders were made. Robinson said more beer bats will be on the way shortly.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Bats teams up with Atrium Brewing for 'Bat Boy' beer
- GRAND "REOPENING" | Louisville Bats draw more than 10,000 fans, win with walk-off
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.