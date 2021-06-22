LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field held a "reopening" night Tuesday as the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville hosted its first game at full capacity since 2019.
The Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, played in front of more than 10,000 fans. It's the first full-capacity game in 660 days for the minor league team.
As part of "reopening night," the Bats offered several specials like buy-one-get-one-free tickets, $1 concessions and postgame fireworks as the team played the Indianapolis Indians.
Baseball fans were happy to be back at the ballpark without COVID-19 restrictions.
"You can get food, and it's easier to get around everybody," Joseph Rock said. "There's no social distancing, so it just makes it a better time."
"It's just good to be going back to normal," Kolton Clark said. "It's just kind of blessing to be able to watch something in the stadium like we used to."
According to Chris Robinson, Louisville Bats director of communications, the Bats' attendance of 10,131 fans on Tuesday is the largest crowd since July 3, 2018, when Slugger Field drew 10,639 fans.
