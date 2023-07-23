LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- America's pastime paid tribute to some of the country's heroes at the Louisville Bats' game on Sunday evening.
Slugger Field hosted Armed Forces and Military Appreciation Night as the Bats played the Columbus Clippers. The minor league baseball saluted those who served or are currently serving in the military.
We can't wait to honor our military tonight 🫡 🇺🇸— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) July 23, 2023
Don’t miss out on an exclusive Bats digital camo hat courtesy of @TOCCollision, a special flyover, as well as FREE tickets for service members & their family!
📰 https://t.co/zlXvHBqREw
🎟️ https://t.co/Zharhi4SJ8
Veterans of all branches were recognized for the services. All active members and their immediate families got into the game for free.
"It's just a great way for us again to honor those who paid the ultimate price and it is just a big part of what we do here at Louisville Slugger Field," said Greg Galiette, president of Louisville Bats.
The event was capped off by a fly-over of the Kentucky Air National Guard.
