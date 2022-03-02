LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The future is uncertain for Major League Baseball after an ongoing labor dispute canceled the first week of the season. But Louisville baseball fans won't have to bear the pain of a summer without the sport as minor leagues remain unaffected.
Fans will still be able to get their fix at Louisville Slugger Field cheering on the Bats. While MLB stadiums sit empty as negotiations between players and the league continue, the Bats are getting ready to play ball.
"You can expect the Bats to be here from day one all the way through the end of the season," said Chris Robinson, director of communications for the Bats.
The Bats front office said fans won't see any changes during the minor league season because of the lockout.
"We're going to play all of our 75 home games," Robinson said. "It's the most in team history. We're going to play them all here on a normal schedule."
The only difference fans might notice is Bats players not getting called up to the big leagues if the lockout continues during the season.
"It's just going to be a matter of when they can move up and down," Robinson said. "But until then, until all of that gets worked out, they're still playing here for us."
Until then, players and staff are gearing up for opening day at the field.
"Opening day is going to be a lot of fun," Robinson said. "I mean, you have baseball but just seeing all the fans that are here that are excited."
Single-game tickets for the Bats just went on sale this weekend. For more information, click here.
