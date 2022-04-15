LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers knocked it out of the park Friday, giving Shawnee Park's baseball fields a nice upgrade.
The Louisville Sports Commission partnered with the Louisville Bats to clean up and restore the fields at Shawnee Park. Dozens of volunteers pulled weeds, cut grass and painted fences.
Several little league teams call the park home, and the director of the league said it was a huge boost for West Louisville Sports.
"This will drive me," Park Director Howard Jones said. "Plus, I got the passion for baseball, too. I appreciate everybody's help. I appreciate everything they've done for us. I'm trying to get the community involved. The main thing I'm trying to do is get the community involved, get them to come out and have ball games, have tournaments and get kids back into playing baseball."
The event took place on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's historic debut that broke baseball's color barrier.
