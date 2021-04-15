LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans who have missed watching the Louisville Bats play are in luck: Single-game tickets go on sale April 20.
The Bats kick off its 2021 season May 4 against the Columbus Clippers, when fans can get $2 beers and $1 concessions. Masks will be required during the games, except when fans are actively eating or drinking, according to officials.
On Tuesdays, Slugger Field will offer fans a $1 concession menu and on Thursdays, $2 domestic beers. Saturday games will have specials on craft beer and live music, while kids can eat free on Sundays.
Louisville Slugger field will "initially" open at 40% capacity, according to a news release. Tickets, which will be sold in "pods" of 2-6 seats, can be purchased here.
Fans can also join the single-game ticket waitlist to learn about available tickets.
