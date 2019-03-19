LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats have announced a special three-day weekend series to celebrate Louisville's Hispanic and Latino population.
From June 28th to June 30th the Bats will play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville. The name, which translates from Spanish as "the Bats of Louisville", is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión campaign.
Players will wear specialty jerseys and caps during the three games, and all marketing, branding, and in-stadium promotions that night will reflect the Los Murcielagos brand.
The bat was once used a cultural symbol in ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, including the Aztec and Mayan empires, which spread across regions that include current-day Mexico, South & Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition, the bat has been used as a symbol represented in the coat of arms of Spanish royalty.
Inspired by the Cuban Greater Funnel-eared Bat, the hieroglyph-style forms of the bat emblem are reminiscent of ancient Mesoamerican artwork. The color scheme of red, black, and gold is already quite familiar to Louisvillians, but it also pays tribute to the red, black, and yellow paint that largely made up such artwork, particularly in Mayan culture.
The Louisville Bats will also play select games as the Louisville Mashers and the Mint Juleps.
