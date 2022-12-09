LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday.
The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team.
Your city. Your jersey. 502 Connect.#MadeInLou pic.twitter.com/QTpyH2YMi5— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) December 9, 2022
The team said the new jersey melds the past and present of baseball in Louisville into a fun and classic new look.
The Bats will also wear baby blue and navy hats with the traditional "LB" logo on the field with the new jerseys.
The jersey will make its debut during the 2023 season.
