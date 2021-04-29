LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday will mark the first ever Louisville Beer Appreciation Day, the perfect occasion to enjoy a cold one.
In the last five years, more than a dozen craft breweries have popped up around the city. So the Louisville Ale Trail decided it was time to dedicate a day — May 2 — to celebrating the brews.
“Louisville is becoming a beer destination,” Michael Moeller, co-founder of the Louisville Ale Trail, said in a news release. “We were one of the largest beer cities in the country before prohibition. It’s time to take that reputation back. In the last five years alone, we’ve seen thirteen new breweries open - and we expect to see more open throughout 2021. What better time to showcase our expanding beer scene to visitors than when so many eyes are already on our city - around Derby.”
And the timing this year is perfect: the day after the Kentucky Derby.
"Obviously 502, with our area code, it's just what it landed on," said Scott Shreffler, co-owner of Mile Wide Beer Company. "But I think it's sort of fortuitous that it's going to be Derby week every year."
Louisville Beer Appreciation Day also draws attention to craft beer's job creation and the economic development it has brought to many of the city's neighborhoods.
“We’d love to see the community come out and have a beer at their favorite neighborhood brewery on this day,” Shreffler said. “Or maybe visit a brewery you’ve never been to before. Either way, we’re incredibly proud of this community and the beers we’re all putting out.”
Organizers hope to encourage locals and visitors to try something new. Many local breweries will have special releases for the event.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.